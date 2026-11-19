Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan took a dig at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after walking out of Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on Wednesday, following Allahabad High Court's decision to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Referring to the allegations of chicken, goat and buffalo theft linked to cases against him, the politician stated that he wished that a "chicken thief" would be born in every household so that they could build a university. Khan made the remark while interacting with reporters after returning to his hometown, Rampur, following more than two weeks in judicial custody.

"If someone who establishes schools and builds a university can be labelled a mafia, and if someone accused of stealing chickens, goats and buffaloes can become an accused in an ED case despite having built a university, then I pray to my Lord that a chicken thief should be born in every street so that he, too, can build a university,” Khan stated.

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Why Was Azam Khan Arrested?

The ED arrested the 78-year-old politician on October 31, shortly after he walked out of Rampur district jail on bail in a separate dual PAN card case. He was subsequently produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The money laundering investigation is linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust founded by Khan, and the construction of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

According to the ED, the investigation originated from 26 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2019. The agency has alleged irregularities in the acquisition of agricultural land for the university, diversion of government funds and construction materials, and routing of donations to the trust through contractors who received government projects.

These allegations have not yet been established in a court of law.

Interim Bail

On November 17, the Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail after raising concerns about the procedure followed by the ED during his arrest.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh observed that the agency had prima facie failed to strictly comply with the mandatory safeguards under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the PMLA.

The court noted that the written grounds for arrest had not been relayed to Khan before he was produced for remand. The ED, however, maintained that its officials had attempted to serve the documents but Khan refused to accept them.

The court stated that the rival submissions required further examination and adjourned the matter for December 10.

The ED subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail order. On Wednesday, the top court declined to stay Khan's release and agreed to hear the agency's challenge on November 19.

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