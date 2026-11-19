Actor Ananya Panday was the latest celebrity at Karan Johar's much-loved celebrity talkshow Koffee With Karan Season 9. Panday was accompanied by singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla, the actress made some interesting revelations about her love life, her approach to breakups, and why she is enjoying being single at the moment.

During the episode, host Karan Johar jokingly called Ananya Panday a “breakup chick” because of how quickly she appears to bounce back after a split. Ananya was quick to reply that she finds nothing wrong with moving on when a relationship fails to work.

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Karan Johar Calls Ananya Panday A ‘Breakup Chick'

During the episode, Karan told Ananya Birla, "Let me just tell you one thing about Ananya, that Annie is just like a breakup chick. She breaks up on a Friday, and she is broken. Like everyone will be. But on Monday, she is absolutely fine."

Ananya reacted, "This is not some compliment,” but found his observation interesting, and she said, “I wouldn't say you are wrong. It is true that I have been in a few relationships, but I honestly don't think there's anything wrong with that."

Ananya Feels She's ‘Born To Get Married'

Further in the conversation, Karan teased her for treating every relationship seriously, joking that Ananya practically reaches the ‘mandap' in every relationship, or, in the recent case, ‘the aisle' with every partner.

Responding to that, the actress said that she still strongly believes in marriage despite her past experiences. “Because I feel I was born to get married. I love the idea of getting married. I'm excited to be with one person for my entire life,” she expressed.

Ananya added that she believes people should be able to walk away from relationships that aren't working instead of forcing things.

“I feel like if something is not working, if people are not happy, if you are not 100 percent sure, then you are very well within your right to get out of something and move on,” said Ananya.

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‘I Am Really Enjoying Being Single,' Says Ananya

The biggest revelation came when Karan asked about what's next in her love life. Ananya admitted that she is single and she is not planning or thinking too much ahead. She told Karan, “I never thought I would actually say this, but I am really enjoying being single.”

Karan was quick to welcome her to the club, saying, “Welcome to the club, baby."

Explaining why she feels this way, the Call Me Bae actress said that she had often prioritised her relationships and other people over herself in the past. But things have changed over the last few months.

“Der aaye, durust aaye. But I am really enjoying being single. In the past, I have prioritised relationships and other people way too much. And the way I am feeling in the last few months, I am really feeling like myself after a very long time. I just want to fall back in love with myself before anyone else enters the picture,” she shared.

But hold your horses! While Ananya is enjoying life as a single woman, she clarified that being single does not mean she cannot have a crush or two. The actress further explained that she is in no hurry to get into another relationship. Instead, she wants to spend time understanding herself, focusing on her happiness and putting herself first.

“That doesn't mean I may not have a crush or two, which is completely fine. Crushes are fun, you should have crushes. But I think right now, what's more important is that I love myself,” Ananya concluded.

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