Gold and silver prices extended losses on Thursday, November 19, after declining sharply in the previous session, following weakness in global bullion prices, amid a firm US dollar.

Both precious metals fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the early trading session today, with gold futures for December delivery slipping as much as Rs 1,504, or 1.16%, to Rs 1,28,310 per 10 grams.

MCX silver price for December futures expiry also declined around Rs 1,413, or 0.88%, to touch Rs 1,59,321 per kg earlier today.

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Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

The decline in domestic prices comes amid a sharp sell-off in international bullion markets, where gold prices hovered near a 14-month low after Federal Reserve officials signaled more interest-rate hikes.

Spot gold price was flat at $3,724.97 an ounce, little changed from its lowest close since September 2025. Silver price rose 0.3% to $45.19 an ounce, after sinking nearly 5% in the previous session.

The pressure on the precious metals intensified after the hawkish stance of the Fed officials. The minutes from the FOMC's latest meeting showed nearly all central bank officials said rate increases will be needed in the months ahead to bring US inflation back to a 2% target.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller earlier had called for a more aggressive response to inflation, including the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in December or faster increases in 2027, which is weighing on the yellow metal and other precious metals as well.

This in turn has been strengthening the US dollar further, which touched a 19-month high, while higher US Treasury yields added to the pressure. A stronger dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for overseas buyers, while expectations of higher interest rates reduce the appeal of precious metals, which do not offer interest income.

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Gold And Silver: Technical Outlook

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, gold's immediate resistance is placed between Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 1,30,700. A sustained move above Rs 1,30,700 is needed for the metal to stabilise. On the downside, Rs 1,26,300 to Rs 1,27,000 is the immediate support zone. A break below Rs 1,26,300 could drag prices towards Rs 1,22,800.

For silver, Rs 1,58,000 to Rs 1,60,000 is the immediate support zone, while Rs 1,66,000 to Rs 1,68,000 is the first resistance band. A sustained move above Rs 1,66,000 could improve the outlook, while a break below Rs 1,58,000 may push prices towards Rs 1,52,000.

Both metals are in deeply oversold territory, indicating that prices have fallen sharply. However, the downward momentum remains strong, and a meaningful recovery is yet to emerge.

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