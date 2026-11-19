The box office face off between Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his son, actor Dalquer Salman, is gaining traction ahead of the theatrical release of their respective films on Friday, November 20. Amid the clash between Mammootty's Om Chapter 1 and Dalquer Salman's Akasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), the father's film seems to be leading in advance bookings by a considerable margin.

According to latest Sacnilk advance booking data, Om Chapter 1: Udhiram has recorded an overall gross collection of Rs.15.49 crore, while Dalquer Salman's AOT has registered a gross advance booking collection of Rs.22.09 lakh a day before its release.

The difference is also evident in the opening-day figures. Om Chapter 1: Udhiram has recorded a Day 1 advance gross of Rs 7.01 crore, with approximately 4.31 lakh tickets sold. In comparison, AOT has collected Rs 10.06 lakh in opening-day advance gross, with 6,364 tickets booked.

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Om Chapter 1: Udhiram Advance Booking Report

According to Sacnilk's latest data, Om Chapter 1: Udhiram has sold approximately 10.33 lakh tickets across 13,608 shows. Its overall occupancy stands at 20%, with 63 housefull shows reported.

Tamil-speaking markets are contributing the largest share of the film's advance bookings. Tamil accounts for approximately Rs 9.71 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 5.69 crore. Hindi bookings have contributed around Rs 8.43 lakh.

Chennai leads the city-wise advance booking figures with Rs 3.33 crore, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 1.63 crore. Coimbatore and Bengaluru have also recorded substantial contributions.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller features Mammootty alongside Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans. The film is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

AOT Advance Booking Report

Dulquer Salmaan's AOT, meanwhile, has recorded an overall advance gross of Rs 22.09 lakh, according to Sacnilk's November 19 update. The film has sold 13,531 tickets across 567 shows, with an overall occupancy of 11%.

Malayalam contributes the larger share of its advance bookings, generating approximately Rs 13.27 lakh. Tamil has contributed around Rs 8.78 lakh.

Bengaluru is currently its biggest city market, with advance bookings worth Rs 6.20 lakh. Chennai follows with Rs 4.39 lakh, while Thalassery and Thiruvananthapuram have also recorded bookings.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, AOT is a romantic drama featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruthi Haasan and Ruhani Sharma. The film follows Kalpana, a girl from a village without roads, as she pursues her dream of reaching the stars. The narrative explores love, sacrifice and perseverance.

The simultaneous releases have created an interesting box-office situation for the father-son duo, with audiences set to see two generations of the same film family competing for theatrical success. Mammootty's OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is currently ahead of Dulquer's AOT by a significant margin in advance bookings.

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