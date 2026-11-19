Mumbai will get nine more floating barriers to catch plastic before it reaches the Arabian Sea, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) signed an agreement with the Dutch nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup on Wednesday.

The organisation said in a statement that two barriers already working at Trombay and Malad creeks had collected 119.5 tonnes of waste by September. The new sites include the Mithi River.

The NGO calls the devices Interceptors. They are placed across the mouth of a creek or drain to hold back floating debris before it flows out to sea.

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Why Mumbai

The group says the city is a priority because of how much plastic its waterways carry. Its research puts Mumbai's share of global land-based ocean plastic at about 3%.

It estimates that nearly 5 million kg of plastic leaks into the Arabian Sea and wider Indian Ocean each year. Both figures are the NGO's own estimates. It has also pointed to the nearly two million people who depend on fishing and coastal resources.

How Sites Were Chosen

Trombay and Malad were picked after a mapping exercise. The team used drones, AI cameras and GPS trackers to find hotspots. Earlier estimates said the first two systems could recover 61 to 92 tonnes of plastic a year once fully operational, The Hindustan Times reported.

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Part of a Global Programme

Mumbai falls under the group's 30 Cities Programme, launched in 2025. It aims to cut by up to a third the plastic entering the ocean by the end of the decade, by deploying Interceptors in heavily polluted urban waterways.

BMC granted permits for the first two units in early 2026. The group has also signed a separate agreement with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Boyan Slat, the group's founder and chief executive, has said that solving ocean plastic pollution "requires action at the source".

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the civic body is committed to protecting Mumbai's rivers, mangroves and marine ecosystems through innovation, civic action and partnerships.

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Who Runs It on the Ground

Local work is shared among partners. Plastic Fischer, which employs more than 100 people across seven Indian cities, runs the daily removal of trapped waste. The inorganic waste is sent to material recovery facilities in Malad and Mulund.

United Way Mumbai leads community awareness. The Ocean Cleanup has secured investment for its India work from AT Capital and The Optiver Foundation.

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