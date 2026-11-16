Mumbai, Kolkata AQI Crosses 200; Check Air Quality In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Kolkata recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six major Indian cities, with a reading of 250, placing it in the 'Poor' category. Mumbai followed with an AQI of 206, also falling in the 'Poor' category.

Among the other cities, New Delhi recorded an AQI of 180, followed by Chennai at 171, Hyderabad at 165 and Bengaluru at 152. All four cities reported air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

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The readings show a difference in air quality across the six cities, with Kolkata and Mumbai recording higher pollution levels than the national capital and the other cities.

India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI Kolkata 250 Mumbai 206 New Delhi 180 Chennai 171 Hyderabad 165 Bengaluru 152

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to measure air pollution levels and indicate their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

Among the six cities, Kolkata and Mumbai fall in the 'Poor' category. New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are in the 'Moderate' category.

According to CPCB's AQI classification, moderate air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, as well as children and older adults. Poor air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure.

How To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution?

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People should monitor local air quality updates and take precautions when pollution levels rise. Those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children and older adults should be particularly careful.

Avoiding prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during periods of poor air quality and following health advisories can help reduce exposure to air pollution.

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