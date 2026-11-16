Hazardous To Unhealthy: Check Air Quality Levels In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai And Other Cities

Delhi witnessed an alarming deterioration in air quality on Monday morning, November 16, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching nearly 800 on the AQI scale.

According to real-time air quality data on AQI.in updated at 8:31 am local time, the city recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 476 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) and PM10 levels of 654 µg/m³, placing the national capital in the hazardous category.

A thick layer of smoky haze covered the city, with temperatures around 19°C, humidity at 58% and wind speeds of 7.2 km/h. The readings indicate an extremely polluted atmosphere, raising serious concerns over public health and prolonged exposure to toxic airborne particles.

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Multiple Areas Record Extremely High Pollution Levels

Air quality monitoring data showed that hazardous conditions were widespread across Delhi, with several neighbourhoods recording exceptionally high AQI readings. Safdarjung Development Area Block C registered the highest listed reading at 1,036, followed by Defence Colony Station 2 at 1,031, and Chattarpur Enclave at 990. Other severely affected locations included, Friends Colony (965) and Gangotri Enclave Alaknanda (960).

According to Berkeley Earth's cigarette-equivalent estimate, breathing Delhi's air under the reported 24-hour average PM2.5 exposure is comparable to smoking approximately 9.2 cigarettes daily.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors, use air purifiers and wear N95 masks when outdoor exposure is unavoidable. The data highlights the severity of Delhi's pollution emergency and the urgent need to minimise exposure to hazardous air.

Pollution Crisis Spreads to NCR and Other Major Cities

The air pollution crisis extends beyond Delhi. The neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) region, Noida and Gurugram are also experiencing severely polluted conditions. AQI levels in these cities are hovering between 350 and 400 or higher, ranging from very poor to hazardous.

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Mumbai has marked AQI levels of approximately 195-225, indicating unhealthy to severe air quality. While other metropolitan cities, Kolkata reported an AQI of 206, followed by Chennai at 181, Bengaluru at 156–170, Ahmedabad at 166, Hyderabad at 163, Pune at 160 and Jaipur at 127.

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