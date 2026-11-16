Jefferies Backs All Adani Group Stocks, Sees $51 Billion Capex Push And 23% Earnings CAGR Through FY29

Jefferies has reiterated its bullish view on the Adani Group, calling it a "play on hard assets" and maintaining a 'buy' rating on all six companies under its coverage, citing strong earnings visibility, a massive expansion pipeline and growing exposure to infrastructure businesses backed by predictable cash flows.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Ambuja Cements. It expects the group's combined EBITDA and earnings per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23% between FY26 and FY29, driven by capacity additions, market-share gains and the commissioning of new assets.

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According to Jefferies, the Adani Group plans to invest about $51 billion between FY27 and FY29, accounting for nearly 28% of the total planned capital expenditure by major Indian conglomerates. More than half of the planned investments are expected to be directed towards power utilities, increasing the group's exposure to regulated and contracted infrastructure assets that offer steady returns.

The brokerage noted that over 65% of the group's funds from operations are expected to come from predictable cash-flow businesses, improving earnings stability and visibility. It also highlighted an improvement in leverage, with net debt-to-EBITDA projected at 4.1 times in FY26 compared with 6.9 times in FY22.

Jefferies said the conglomerate remains one of the largest private-sector investors in India's infrastructure buildout, accounting for over one-fifth of the capital expenditure planned by major business groups.

Among key businesses, Adani Ports continues to strengthen its leadership position with a 27% market share in India's port sector, aided by acquisitions, integrated logistics capabilities and strategic partnerships with global shipping firms. The brokerage also sees significant value in Adani Enterprises, which serves as the group's incubation platform for newer businesses including airports, data centres, green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, copper processing and defence.

The report highlighted the growing importance of the group's energy businesses. Adani Power and Adani Green together account for around 7% of India's installed power-generation capacity, while Adani Airports handles nearly 23% of the country's passenger traffic. The upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport is expected to serve as a major long-term growth driver.

Jefferies also pointed to strategic partnerships with global players such as TotalEnergies, MSC, CMA CGM and EdgeConneX, which it believes enhance the group's access to capital, technology and operational expertise.

The brokerage noted that the group's EBITDA grew at a 20% compound annual rate between FY17 and FY26, while its aggregate market capitalisation rose 16.5 times over the same period. It added that institutional ownership and credit-rating outlooks have improved amid stronger operating cash flows, equity infusions and lower promoter share pledging.

Despite its positive outlook, Jefferies flagged risks including elevated leverage at certain entities, execution challenges associated with a large capex pipeline and interconnected exposures across group companies that could amplify financial stress during adverse conditions.

Jefferies' target prices are Rs 3,830 for Adani Enterprises, Rs 2,180 for Adani Ports & SEZ, Rs 240 for Adani Power, Rs 1,695 for Adani Green Energy, Rs 1,980 for Adani Energy Solutions and Rs 475 for Ambuja Cements.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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