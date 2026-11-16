Eicher Motors Q2 Review: Royal Enfield's Record Sales Drive Optimism; Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, CLSA Raise Targets

Eicher Motors reported a 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,573.4 crore for the second quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations rose 20.2% YoY to Rs 7,421.72 crore.

EBITDA increased 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,760 crore, although EBITDA margin contracted to 23.7% from 24.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q2FY27.

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors' motorcycle business, reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 3,76,722 units, registering 15% growth from 3,27,067 units in Q2FY26.

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Meanwhile, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 24% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 7,569 crore, while net profit rose 37.3% to Rs 342 crore. EBITDA grew 23% to Rs 588 crore.

Brokerages remain largely bullish on Eicher Motors, with several raising their target prices following the strong performance and sustained demand momentum at Royal Enfield. However, commodity inflation and margin pressures remain key monitorables.

Here's what brokerages said on Eicher Motors Q2 results:

JPMorgan on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Overweight; raises target price to Rs 8,750 from Rs 8,420.

> Strong bookings and low dealer inventory support a recovery in wholesale volumes. Royal Enfield is targeting capacity of 2.45 million units by FY29-30.

> Brazil-led international expansion, CKD localisation and improving demand across Latin America are expected to support export growth.

> Raises FY27-29 volume estimates by around 5% and revenue estimates by 5-6%. Commodity inflation and competitive launches remain key risks.

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CLSA on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Outperform; raises target price to Rs 8,670 from Rs 8,568.

> Royal Enfield's capacity is expected to increase from 1.6 million to 2 million units by Q2FY28, with further greenfield expansion planned.

> New launches, export momentum and sustained market-share gains in the mid-weight motorcycle segment support volume growth.

> Cuts FY27-28 EPS estimates by 1-2% due to commodity inflation. Capacity expansion, however, supports the longer-term earnings outlook.

Citi on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Buy; target price at Rs 9,500.

> Strong Royal Enfield bookings and low dealer inventory support sustained demand momentum across rural and urban markets.

> Faster brownfield capacity expansion is expected to ease supply constraints and support higher volumes.

> Raises Royal Enfield volume forecasts but lowers margin assumptions due to commodity inflation, leaving earnings estimates broadly unchanged.

Goldman Sachs on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Buy; raises target price to Rs 8,900 from Rs 8,600.

> Royal Enfield's capacity expansion to 1.5 lakh monthly units by March 2027 and 1.67 lakh by September 2027 is expected to support double-digit volume growth.

> Strong demand for the Himalayan 440, robust festive bookings and low dealer inventories strengthen growth visibility.

> Raises FY27-29 EPS estimates by up to 4%. Cumulative price increases and operating leverage are expected to support profitability despite commodity inflation.

Jefferies on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Buy with a target price of Rs 9,300

> Royal Enfield continues to witness strong demand and is expected to benefit from the premiumisation of the motorcycle industry.

> Rising input costs drove margin compression in the first half of FY27, but Jefferies believes peak margin concerns are behind the company.

> Eicher's one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 31 times appears slightly expensive against its 10-year average of 28 times, but is justified by its growth outlook and strong franchise.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Eicher Motors

> Maintains Add with a target price of Rs 8,200.

> Higher marketing expenditure contributed to earnings miss.

> Volume growth outlook remains strong and is expected to sustain over the next few quarters.

> Expects gradual profitability improvement, supported by price increases and cost controls.

> VECV continues to perform ahead of expectations.

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