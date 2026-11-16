Tata Motors PV Q2 Review: Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, Kotak Cut Target Prices; See Up To 45% EPS Downgrade

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) narrowed its consolidated net loss from continuing operations to Rs 5,451 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 6,368 crore in the year-ago period, as a recovery in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes partly offset restructuring costs.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 34% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 96,920 crore from Rs 72,349 crore. EBITDA margin improved 630 basis points (bps) YoY to 6.2%, although sequential profitability remained under pressure from an adverse product mix and elevated commodity costs.

JLR's reported revenue increased 20.3% YoY to GBP 5.89 billion, supported by a recovery in wholesale volumes across the UK and overseas markets. However, weakness in China and West Asia, coupled with an unfavourable market and model mix, continued to weigh on profitability.

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JLR reported a profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional items of GBP 6 million, compared with a loss of GBP 485 million a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin improved to 6.6%.

However, citing ongoing market challenges, geopolitical risks and exceptional costs recognised during the quarter, JLR revised its full-year guidance. It now expects an adjusted EBIT margin of 2-3% and free cash outflow of GBP 1.25 billion.

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Following the Q2 results, brokerages remain cautious on Tata Motors PV, flagging intensifying competition in China, elevated costs and sustained margin pressure in the domestic passenger vehicle business. Here's what Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and Kotak Institutional Equities said:

Jefferies on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

> Maintains Underperform; cuts target price to Rs 240 from Rs 290.

> JLR faces intensifying competition in China, higher customer discounts, ageing models and elevated product development investments.

> Expects weak JLR profitability and continued negative free cash flow through FY29, despite improving domestic PV volumes.

> Cuts FY27-29 EPS estimates by 28-45%. Domestic margin pressure and rising depreciation remain key risks.

Goldman Sachs on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

> Maintains Neutral; cuts target price to Rs 281 from Rs 290.

> JLR has lowered its FY27 EBIT margin guidance to 2-3% from 4% and revised its free cash flow guidance to an outflow of GBP 1.25 billion.

> Chinese competition, an unfavourable product mix and elevated costs continue to weigh on JLR. Upcoming EV launches, however, could support a recovery in FY28.

> Cuts FY27-29 EBITDA estimates by up to 15%, 3% and 3%, respectively. Domestic price hikes and new launches could support margin improvement.

Kotak Equities on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

> Maintains Sell; cuts target price to Rs 250 from Rs 285.

> JLR continues to face challenges from weakness in China, rising customer incentives, electrification costs and supply-chain disruptions.

> Limited free cash flow generation at JLR could keep debt elevated, while domestic PV margins face pressure from commodity inflation and intensifying competition.

> Cuts FY27-29 consolidated EBITDA estimates by 10-26%, expecting a gradual rather than sharp recovery in profitability.

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