Bharat Electronics To Dixon Tech: Motilal Oswal's 25 Top Stock Picks After Broad-Based Q2 Earnings Beats; Full List Inside

Calling Q2 FY27 an 'earnings season in full flight', Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted stronger earnings momentum across the market and unveiled 25 top stock ideas spanning telecom, banking, capital goods, healthcare, technology, consumer and auto sectors. The brokerage's preferred picks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Titan Company, Bharat Electronics and Coforge.

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Motilal Oswal Report

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Calling Q2 FY27 an 'earnings season in full flight', Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted stronger earnings momentum across the market and unveiled 25 top stock ideas spanning telecom, banking, capital goods, healthcare, technology, consumer and auto sectors. The brokerage's preferred picks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Titan Company, Bharat Electronics and Coforge.

The brokerage highlighted, earnings growth was primarily fueled by BFSI, metals, oil and gas, and automobiles. These four sectors accounted for 77% to the incremental YoY earnings growth, while the remaining sectors also made positive contributions.

For the MOFSL Universe, sales/EBITDA/PAT grew 25%/23%/32% YoY (above brokerage's estiamte of +19%/ +17%/+21%). Notably, excluding OMCs, aggregate earnings grew 30% YoY (also above estimate of +24% YoY). Additionally, EBITDA margin (ex-Financials) came in ahead of expectations at 17.5% (vs estimate of 17.0%), despite elevated input cost pressures during the quarter.

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Additionally the brokerage also highlighted that Nifty delivered a 27% YoY PAT growth (in line with est. of +24%), led by Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel, and SBI. These five companies contributed 46% to the incremental YoY accretion in earnings. Conversely, Maruti, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, and Jio Financials dragged Nifty earnings lower.

Upgrade-to-downgrade ratio stands at 1.1x:

A total of 119/104 companies within the MOFSL Universe reported earnings upgrades/downgrades of over 3% each, leading to a largely balanced upgrade-to-downgrade ratio for FY27E.

SECTOR-WISE: Highlights/Surprise/Guidance

Automobiles

Margins across MOFSL's coverage universe remained broadly flat YoY, despite significant input cost inflation in key commodities such as steel, rubber, and copper. Most OEMs have been able to mitigate the impact of higher input costs on a QoQ basis through calibrated price hikes, favorable product mix, and costcontrol initiatives, resulting in largely stable or improved margins.

Among four-wheeler OEMs, M&M and Tatat Motors PV were the key laggards, witnessing relatively higher margin pressure. For M&M, the margin pressure was attributed to contraction in the tractor business, while the Auto business witnessed a 60bp margin expansion on a QoQ basis.

Going ahead, while near-term input cost headwinds are likely to persist at least in Q3, the brokerage expects OEMs to largely navigate these pressures through further price hikes, mix improvement, and continued cost-efficiency measures, thereby supporting margin resilience.

The brokerage has not materially changed its estimates for FY27 and FY28 post Q2.

Surprises: Amara Raja, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Balkrishna Industries, Bosch, CEAT, CIE Automotive , Exide Industries, Gabriel India, Hero MotoCorpL, M&M, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sona BLW, Tata Motors Commercial Vechiels, Tenneco Clean Air India, Tube Investments of India, UNO Minda.

Misses: Apollo Tyres, Escorts Kubota, Maruti Suzuki India, MRF, Tata Motors PV

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