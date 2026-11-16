PM Modi's Manila Visit: What's On Agenda? ASEAN Summit, Maritime, Economics Ties And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday visit Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and 21st East Asia Summit, as India looks to strengthen its strategic and economic engagement with Southeast Asia.

Modi is visiting Manila at the invitation of Philippine's President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., with the Philippines hosting the regional gatherings as ASEAN Chair fir 2026.

The visit comes at a significant time, with 2026 being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. India and ASEAN will also mark 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

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Prime Minister's Departure Statement Ahead Of Visit

"Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, I look forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries.

I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific."

What's on Agenda?

The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and assess the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, according to the PMO.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss the future direction of cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian bloc.

Addressing a media briefing ahead of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon described India's engagement with ASEAN as an important building block of the country's Act East Policy.

Tandon stated that India's relationship with ASEAN, both collectively and through individual member states, was important for strengthening regional resilience amid rapid geopolitical changes.

The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit and related processes is 'Navigating the Future', with discussions expected to focus on improving regional cooperation and resilience, according to Tandon.

Maritime Cooperation

Maritime cooperation is expected to be among the major priorities during Modi's engagements in Manila because India and ASEAN have designated 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. The initiative places greater emphasis on maritime safety, security and economic cooperation.

According to the MEA, India considers maritime engagement an important component of its relationship with ASEAN. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit,

MEA Secretary Rudrendra Tandon highlighted maritime domain awareness, coordinated patrolling and cooperation against piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as important areas of engagement with ASEAN countries. Tandon also said that India could contribute through maritime training and capacity-building assistance to strengthen the capabilities of regional partners.

India-ASEAN Economic Ties

Economic cooperation is said to be an important component of the Prime Minister's visit. MEA Secretary Rudrendra Tandon said India's trade with the ASEAN region stood at approximately $122 billion, underlining the importance of the bloc as a major economic partner.

India is also seeking to complete the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), which came into force in 2010.

According to Tandon, New Delhi wants the review process to be completed as soon as possible, although negotiations remain complex because they require consensus among ASEAN's member countries.

The review is significant for India because it seeks to improve market access for Indian exporters and address concerns surrounding trade imbalances.

Tandon also said that India was pursuing discussions with individual ASEAN countries on trade facilitation and trade agreements to create additional opportunities for Indian businesses.

India-ASEAN Defence Ties

Defence cooperation is another important part of the India-Philippines relationship. One of the most significant developments in bilateral defence ties was the $375 million agreement signed in January 2022 for the supply of India's BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines.

The agreement marked an important milestone in India's defence exports and strengthened defence cooperation between the two countries. It also demonstrated India's growing role as a defence equipment supplier in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines' geographical position and maritime interests also make defence and security cooperation relevant to India's broader Indo-Pacific engagement.

MEA Secretary Tandon highlighted India's existing defence cooperation with several ASEAN member states, including the Philippines, while discussing the region's strategic importance.

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East Asia Summit process

After the India-ASEAN Summit, the Prime Minister will then participate in the 21st East Asia Summit process, said Rudrendra Tandon.

The East Asia Summit process is also a very unique ASEAN-led grouping of eight leaders, where it's a leaders-led forum, said Tondon, adding, "The leaders of ASEAN and these eight countries basically discuss, in an informal setting, global security issues and issues of common concern. This year's East Asia Summit process is led by the ASEAN Chair, which is the Philippines. That's why it's happening in Manila. This, too, is a remarkable example of how successful ASEAN collective diplomacy has become."

Why Is Prime Minister's Visit Significant?

Modi's Philippines visit brings together India's economic, diplomatic and maritime priorities in Southeast Asia. The ASEAN-India Summit will provide an opportunity to review the existing strategic partnership, while the East Asia Summit will allow India to engage with regional and global powers on wider geopolitical concerns.

With maritime cooperation being a designated priority for 2026, discussions on maritime security, regional stability and freedom of navigation are expected to remain important.

The visit also offers India and the Philippines an opportunity to build on their existing defence relationship and explore further cooperation in technology, infrastructure, digital payments and investment.

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