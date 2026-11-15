Prince William, Kate Middleton To Meet PM Modi During India Visit

Prince William and Princess Catherine are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, capping a three-day visit to Mumbai centred on the Earthshot Prize ceremony, Britain's Acting High Commissioner to India, Ben Miller, said Sunday.

The talks are expected to take stock of the India-UK partnership, with trade, clean energy, technology, education and security likely to feature prominently on the agenda.

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The interaction will take place after the royal couple concludes the Mumbai leg of their visit, while Modi is scheduled to return from the ASEAN Summit.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Their Royal Highnesses on Wednesday, they will be celebrating that partnership and discussing the areas of cooperation as we look to the future," Miller said.

Prince William is scheduled to visit Mumbai between November 16 and November 18 for the annual Earthshot Prize event, which he established to identify, support and reward innovative efforts aimed at addressing the world's environmental challenges.

Princess Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton, will accompany him during the visit. Their Mumbai itinerary will include a series of engagements highlighting India's efforts in climate action, sustainability and cultural industries.

Prince William is also scheduled to participate in a 'gully' cricket event, travel on the Mumbai Metro and visit a production house, where he will interact with personalities from the Bollywood film industry. Princess Catherine, meanwhile, is expected to visit a hospital in the city.

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The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be a major highlight of the royal visit, with 15 climate solutions shortlisted across five categories, involving 20 individuals.

The initiative seeks to identify and support innovative approaches to tackling some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Miller described the visit as an opportunity to recognise India's growing leadership in climate action and strengthen cooperation between the two countries on environmental issues.

"India is already the world's third-largest renewable energy market, with ambitious plans to expand clean energy," he said, adding that the country's ability to develop and scale innovative solutions made it a natural host for the Earthshot Prize.

He said India and the UK were already working together on climate-related priorities, particularly clean energy, climate finance and resilience.

India-UK Partnership Gains Momentum

The royal visit comes at a time when both countries are seeking to deepen their strategic and economic engagement.

Miller recalled that when Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in Mumbai last year, they had discussed building a modern partnership focused on future-oriented areas of cooperation.

Since then, bilateral engagement has expanded through the countries' Vision 2035 framework, the trade agreement and cooperation in technology, economic growth, clean energy, education and security, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, Miller said the pact, which came into force in July, had opened up fresh opportunities for businesses and consumers in both countries.

Describing it as a landmark agreement, he said it was India's broadest and deepest free trade agreement to date and reflected the shared ambition of the two countries to strengthen economic ties.

The agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and add £4.8 billion annually to the UK's gross domestic product in the long run, creating opportunities for businesses, investors and workers in both countries, Miller said.

The visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales is expected to provide further momentum to the growing India-UK partnership, with climate cooperation and economic engagement forming key elements of the discussions.

(With PTI inputs)

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