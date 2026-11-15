France vs Turkey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

France will take on Türkiye in a UEFA Nations League League A Group A1 encounter on Sunday, November 15. The match will be played at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

The fixture is part of Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Both teams will look to finish the league phase on a positive note as they meet in their final group-stage encounter.

France and Türkiye are part of Group A1, which also features Italy and Belgium.

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France head into the encounter after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Italy in their previous UEFA Nations League fixture on November 12.

Michael Olise gave France an early lead, but Italy fought back through Francesco Pio Esposito, who scored twice, and Davide Frattesi. Türkiye, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their previous match, going down 2-1 against Belgium.

Arda Güler opened the scoring for Türkiye, but Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere scored to secure a comeback victory for Belgium. Both teams will now look to bounce back and finish their Group A1 campaign on a positive note.

France vs Turkey: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Türkiye will be played on Monday, November 16.

France vs Turkey: Time

The France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 16.

France vs Turkey: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Türkiye will be played at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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