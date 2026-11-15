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Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Kevin De Bruyne-led Belgium will take on Italy in their final group-stage fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

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Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?
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Belgium will take on Italy in a UEFA Nations League League A Group A1 encounter on Sunday, November 15. The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Both teams will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Italy are currently second in the group with 10 points, while Belgium are third with nine points after five matches. Italy will qualify for the quarter-finals with a win or a draw, while Belgium need a victory to secure their place in the next stage.

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Belgium vs Italy: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be played on Sunday, November 15, 2026. However, for viewers in India, the match will take place in the early hours of Monday, November 16.

Belgium vs Italy: Time

The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 16.

Belgium vs Italy: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Belgium vs Italy: Recent Form

Belgium head into the encounter after registering a 2-1 victory over Türkiye in their previous UEFA Nations League fixture.

Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere scored for Belgium to help them secure an important win. Italy, meanwhile, come into the match after defeating France 3-1 in their previous Group A1 encounter.

Francesco Pio Esposito scored twice, while Davide Frattesi also found the net as Italy came from behind to claim all three points.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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