As James Anderson Joins Surrey, Here's A Look At His Complete Lancashire Record

England pace-bowling great James Anderson is set to begin a new chapter in his county cricket career after signing for Surrey for the 2027 season.

The move brings an end to his association with Lancashire, the club he represented for 25 years. Anderson, 44, was released by Lancashire after the county decided not to renew his contract for the upcoming season.

Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001 and went on to become one of the most celebrated players in the club's history.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins' Tense Exchange With Wife Goes Viral As Usman Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Controversy

He also captained the side in the 2026 County Championship season, his first stint as Lancashire's red-ball captain.

Despite the club's decision not to offer him a new contract, Anderson had an impressive campaign with the ball. He picked up 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches at an average of 17.68, underlining his ability to remain effective in first-class cricket.

Anderson played 112 first-class matches for the county, taking 443 wickets. His record also includes 83 wickets in 61 List A appearances and 50 wickets in 40 T20 matches.

His contribution to Lancashire also included a key role in the club's 2011 County Championship title-winning campaign. Another significant milestone came in 2019, when he reached 1,000 first-class wickets during a County Championship match against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

In recognition of his contribution, Lancashire renamed the Pavilion End at Emirates Old Trafford the James Anderson End in 2017. The honour reflected his long-standing association with the club and his achievements in English cricket.

Anderson will now continue his career with Surrey, who will benefit from his experience and bowling ability.

The veteran pacer will also return to the Kia Oval, a venue where he has enjoyed several memorable moments during his international career.

James Anderson's Complete Lancashire Record

ALSO READ: David Warner Reacts After Former Australia Coach Calls Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims False

Format Matches Wickets First-Class 112 443 List A 61 83 T20 40 50

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.