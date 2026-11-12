AI Trade Flips Again. Here's Why Dow Is In Green And Nasdaq In Red Before Opening Bell

Wall Street futures painted a divided picture ahead of Thursday's opening bell, as falling oil prices supported the broader market while fresh turmoil surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang rattled technology stocks. Dow Jones futures edged up 0.13%, gaining 66 points to 52,644. However, Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.63%, shedding 180 points to 28,293.25.

The divergence reflects how sharply sentiment has shifted around the artificial intelligence trade. Investors are moving cautiously into Thursday's session after reports that Nvidia's board is preparing to remove Huang following an internal investigation and allegations of two extramarital relationships.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss Huang's future. Separately, The New York Times reported an alleged second relationship with a company executive. These reports have intensified concerns about leadership stability at the world's leading AI chipmaker.

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Nvidia shares fell 5.51% in premarket trading to $164.15, reversing part of Wednesday's 2.92% recovery. The previous session's rebound had lifted the stock to $173.73, but fresh reports erased that optimism.

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The weakness extended to other chipmakers. Micron slipped 2.68% in premarket trading after jumping 11.89% on Wednesday. Intel fell 1.76% after gaining 7.52%, while Qualcomm declined 1.51% following a 1.75% advance.

The Dow's relative resilience comes from its broader exposure beyond technology. Retreating oil prices have also offered some relief by easing concerns over energy-driven inflation and pressure on corporate costs.

Wednesday's rally had suggested that investors were returning to beaten-down AI stocks. CoreWeave's strong quarterly performance and improved outlook helped lift semiconductor shares, with Micron and Intel among the major gainers.

Thursday's premarket action suggests that confidence remains fragile. Nvidia's leadership uncertainty is now spilling into the wider AI trade, making the technology-heavy Nasdaq more vulnerable than the Dow.

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