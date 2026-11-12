Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: Bus Rams Into Cars, Bikes In Khopoli; 6 Seriously Injured

Six people sustained serious injuries after a private travel bus rammed into multiple vehicles at Shilphata in Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident involved several motorcycles, cars, jeeps and auto-rickshaws, leaving drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles injured.

The collision triggered chaos at Shilphata, with heavy crowds gathering at the accident site. The incident also caused a major traffic jam on the marketplace road, disrupting movement along the busy stretch of the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

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Khopoli Bus Accident: Multiple Vehicles Involved In Pile-Up

The accident took place at Shilphata in Khopoli, where a private travel bus rammed into multiple vehicles. The collision left several two-wheelers and other vehicles involved in the pile-up.

Motorcycles, cars, jeeps and auto-rickshaws were among the vehicles hit by the bus. Drivers and passengers travelling in these vehicles sustained injuries in the accident.

Six people were seriously injured in the collision. The injured victims were admitted to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have indicated that the number of injured people and damaged vehicles could increase. The assessment of the accident and the extent of the damage remain ongoing.

Rescue Operations Launched After Khopoli Accident

Following the collision, a large number of people gathered at the accident site. The incident caused considerable chaos on the marketplace road in Shilphata, with several vehicles involved and injured people requiring assistance.

Khopoli Police, traffic police personnel, volunteers from the Help Foundation and local villagers rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The teams reached the accident site following reports of the multi-vehicle collision and the injuries sustained by drivers and passengers. The injured victims were subsequently taken to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital, where they were admitted for medical treatment.

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Traffic Jam On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway After Accident

The accident also resulted in a major traffic jam on the marketplace road in Shilphata. The collision involving multiple vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, jeeps and auto-rickshaws, caused significant disruption along the stretch.

Heavy crowds gathered at the scene as rescue operations were carried out by the police, the Help Foundation and local villagers.

Authorities have also indicated that the number of injured people and damaged vehicles may rise as the extent of the accident is assessed.

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