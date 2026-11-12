Nashik Lift Accident Caught On Camera: Elevator Collapses At Sunshine Apartment In Satpur

A horrifying lift related accident was reported at Sunshine Apartments in Nashik's Satpur area after an elevator carrying six people reportedly malfunctioned and plunged unexpectedly. According to preliminary information, the incident, which was captured on the elevator's CCTV camera, left several women injured.

The sudden collapse created an atmosphere of fear and panic among residents of the apartment complex. Questions are being raised about whether the incident was caused by a technical fault and whether the lift was undergoing regular maintenance. The elevator did not fall from a significant height, thereby preventing a potentially more serious tragedy.

ALSO READ: Plucking Flowers For Morning Puja, A Fatal Fall: Father And Son Die In Greater Noida

The accident reportedly left residents of the apartment complex frightened, particularly senior citizens and children, who became reluctant to use the elevator. Several residents reportedly stopped using the lift, which was subsequently kept out of service. Residents have also sought an explanation from the housing society management and the company responsible for maintaining the elevator, United News of India (UNI) reported.

The exact technical reason behind the elevator malfunction remains unclear. UNI reported that local authorities and concerned officials reportedly visited the spot, while a detailed technical inspection of the elevator was expected to establish the cause of the accident.

The incident has once again brought the issue of elevator maintenance and safety in residential buildings into focus.

ALSO READ: 'Why Was CPR Not Given?': Family Questions Delhi School After 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.