'Why Was CPR Not Given?': Family Questions Delhi School After 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing

A nine-year-old Class 3 student died after collapsing inside her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2, raising questions about the school's preparedness to handle medical emergencies.

The girl's family has questioned why she was not given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after losing consciousness. They have also alleged that the school lacked adequate medical facilities despite charging substantial fees.

According to reports, the incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly shows the girl returning to her classroom after a games period before suddenly collapsing. Moments before falling, she is seen placing her hand on her waist.

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The class teacher is then seen rushing towards the child and attempting to lift her onto a chair. When the girl appeared unresponsive, the teacher briefly stepped out before returning and carrying her out of the classroom for medical assistance.

School staff initially took the child to a nearby hospital. She was subsequently referred to Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have taken possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death has not yet been established, with the medical findings awaited.

School principal Bhawna Malik said the girl had suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately taken to hospital after collapsing.

"It was very regrettable. We take good care of the kids. This child suffered a cardiac arrest. She collapsed inside the classroom and was immediately rushed to the hospital. There, the doctors said that it was a cardiac arrest," Malik said, according to India Today.

The principal also said a nurse was present on the school premises and that staff had noticed a bleeding injury on the child's chin. She added that the teacher had picked up the girl and that the school immediately arranged for her to be taken to hospital.

Responding to the family's questions about the absence of CPR, Malik said staff initially believed the girl's condition could be linked to the injury to her chin and did not suspect another medical emergency.

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The incident has renewed questions about emergency preparedness in schools, including the availability of trained medical personnel and staff equipped to administer first aid and CPR.

While the school maintains that it acted promptly, the circumstances surrounding the child's death remain unclear. The police investigation is underway, and the post-mortem report is awaited.

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