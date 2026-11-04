India Thrash South Korea 8-1 To Enter Asian Champions Trophy Final For Record 7th Time

Indian men's Hockey team stormed into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy for a record-extending seventh time after registering a commanding 8-1 win over South Korea in the semifinal in Mohali on Wednesday.

The hosts produced a dominant performance, with Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scoring twice each.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also found the net to help India secure a place in the title clash.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: From Tennis Court To Football Boardroom: Rafael Nadal's New Real Madrid Role

Lakra opened India's account in the fourth minute and Harmanpreet doubled the lead in the ninth minute. South Korea's Sangjun Han pulled one back in the same minute to make it 2-1.

Lakra scored his second goal in the 13th minute to extend India's lead. Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh then struck in the 21st minute, while Dilpreet added another in the 25th minute to put India firmly in control.

Angad Bir Singh scored India's seventh goal in the 36th minute, before Vivek Sagar Prasad completed the 8-1 victory with a goal in the 54th minute.

India To Face Japan In Final

India will take on Japan in the final on Thursday. Japan secured their place in the title clash after beating Malaysia in a penalty shootout, after a goalless draw in regulation time in the first semifinal earlier on Wednesday.

India Remain Unbeaten In Tournament

India have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. The hosts topped the six-team round-robin league after winning all five of their matches.

ALSO READ: WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Check Opening Match, Final Date, Venues And Timings

India had also defeated South Korea 8-0 in the round-robin stage, before registering another emphatic victory over the same opponents in the semifinal.

The Indian team will now look to carry its winning momentum into Thursday's final against Japan.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.