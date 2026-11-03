Caught On Camera: Two Helicopters Smash Together While Landing In Nepal, One Foreigner Killed

A foreign national was killed and another injured after two helicopters collided on Tuesday while landing at a helipad in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, police said.

The two helicopters collided while landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district on Tuesday, according to a Nepal Police statement.

Pheriche lies on the way to the Mt Everest Base Camp, 150 km northeast of Kathmandu.

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Helicopters operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air crashed around 8.11 am (local time), according to the District Police Office.

The identity of the deceased foreign national has yet to be established, said Police Inspector Mausam Tamang.

There was no fire after the crash, and the injured passenger is being treated at a hospital in Lukla.

The cause of the accident in Pheriche is still unknown. Police said they were gathering further details and investigating the incident.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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