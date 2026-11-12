Job Boost For Andhra Pradesh: Kia To Create 12,000 Opportunities; Cognizant, LG And Google Bet Big

A wave of new job opportunities is coming towards Andhra Pradesh after tech giants like Cognizant, LG and Google double down on their investments in the state.

"Cognizant's new innovation centre will generate 25,000 jobs in the state, LG is investing Rs 5000 crore, and Google's $15 billion is the single largest FDI in data centers in India," outlined Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and HRD, Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is also ramping up its manufacturing capacity in Andhra Pradesh. It is looking pump in $2 billion, in addtion to a second manufacturing plant in the state, Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO, Kia India stated during the Inaugural Session of 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026.

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The development is expected to create around 12,000 new jobs, while annual capacity for vehicles is likely to cross 6 lakh vehicles, a sharp increase from 4.30 lakh at present.

Aviation Boost

During the same event, Rammohan Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister, said global supply chains are being reorganised and countries are increasingly seeking long-term partnerships. Against this backdrop, he said development remains the core focus of the NDA government, describing it as being embedded in its DNA.

The minister said the government is working to strengthen air connectivity with countries in the Global South as part of its broader aviation strategy. He highlighted that the new UDAN programme aims to create 100 new airports and 200 heliports across India, expanding regional connectivity and supporting economic growth.

Naidu said the government is also focused on expanding the country's air cargo network to boost exports. Particular emphasis is being placed on increasing shipments of pharmaceuticals and perishable goods, sectors where India has significant export potential.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to develop its own civil aviation aircraft. According to Naidu, efforts are underway to achieve this goal over the next two years.

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