Plucking Flowers For Morning Puja, A Fatal Fall: Father And Son Die In Greater Noida

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a residential tower at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The incident reportedly occurred while the two were plucking flowers for morning prayers.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station and triggered panic among residents of the society.

ALSO READ | ChatGPT Told Her What To Do With Her Medication. She Trusted It And Later Died

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

As per preliminary reports, the father, Randeep Patra, son of Amal Kumar Patra, and his son Aarav had stepped onto their balcony to collect flowers for the morning prayers, as reported by NDTV.

The child reportedly slipped while plucking flowers and fell from the balcony. His father tried to rescue him but lost his balance and fell from the 23rd floor as well.

Police said the Bisrakh police station received information through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Friday about two people falling from a height at Tower 23 of Mahagun Mywoods Society.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found the father and son grievously injured. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

During the preliminary investigation, the victim's wife told police that she was scheduled to leave early Friday morning for a visit to the Khatu Shyam Temple. Before her departure, her husband and son had stepped onto the balcony to pluck flowers for the morning prayers.

ALSO READ | Spain's Leader Vows Full Probe Of Rail Crash That Killed 68

Police said a detailed investigation would establish the exact sequence of events leading to the incident. They added that all possible angles were being examined.

After completing the necessary inquest formalities, police initiated the process of sending the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.