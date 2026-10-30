Ramkrishna Forgings Swings To Profit In Q2, Declares Rs 2 Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. returned to profitability in the September quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 71 crore, compared with a loss in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

The company's revenue from operations rose 54.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,405 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 908 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing dated October 30.

Operational performance also improved significantly during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 257 crore from Rs 122 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 18.3% in Q2 FY27, compared with 13.4% in Q2 FY26, indicating an improvement of 490 basis points over the year-ago period.

The board of directors, which met on Friday, approved the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Alongside its quarterly earnings, Ramkrishna Forgings announced its first interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY27.

The company has fixed November 6, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration and will be subject to tax deducted at source (TDS), the company said in its regulatory filing.

In another key development, the company's board approved an increase in its investment limit by Rs 56.76 crore in Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels Ltd., its joint venture with Titagarh Rail Systems.

The additional investment will be made through equity contributions in one or more tranches. Ramkrishna Forgings currently holds a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Titagarh Rail Systems owns the remaining 49%.

The joint venture is setting up a forged-wheel manufacturing facility in Puduvoyal village in Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of around 2.28 lakh wheels. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 2,181.41 crore.

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The board also approved an alteration to the company's memorandum of association to explore opportunities in semiconductors, aerospace applications, drones, defence and related technologies. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval.

The company further approved the appointment of Subir Chakraborty and Anurag Vohra as non-executive independent directors for five consecutive years, subject to shareholder approval.

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