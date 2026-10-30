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Sun TV Q2: Revenue Falls 27%, Rs 3.75 Interim Dividend Declared

Revenue from operations dropped 27.7% to Rs 940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1,300 crore in the same quarter previous year.

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Sun TV Q2: Revenue Falls 27%, Rs 3.75 Interim Dividend Declared
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Sun TV Network announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit rose 2.8%  to Rs 364 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 354 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations dropped 27.7% to Rs 940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1,300 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dropped 42.6% to Rs 450 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 784 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin contracted at 47.9% year-on-year from 60.3%.

Along with quarterly results, Sun TV declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sun TV Network (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit up 2.8% to Rs 364 crore from Rs 354 crore.
  • Revenue down 27.7% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 1,300 crore.
  • EBITDA down 42.6% to Rs 450 crore from Rs 784 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 47.9% versus 60.3% YoY.

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