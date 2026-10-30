HR Asked Him to Share His Screen. What Happened Next Cost Him His Job

A social media post described how an IT company allegedly pressured a fresher into resigning has sparked a discussion online about job security and workplace practices in the technology industry. In a post on X, a user named Nandkishor recounted how his junior from college was allegedly forced to resign from his first job after spending months waiting to be assigned to a project.

“Let me tell you how a forced resignation looks,” he wrote. According to Nandkishor, his junior had joined an IT company as a fresher and completed three months of training. However, he was unable to secure a project despite repeatedly reaching out to different teams.

Most teams turned him down, citing a lack of experience or the absence of suitable openings. As a result, he spent another three months on the bench, waiting for an opportunity.

Then came an unexpected Microsoft Teams call from the company's HR department. "When he answered the call, HR allegedly asked him to share his screen. Once he did, she instructed him to open the resignation portal and submit his resignation," he shared.

Shocked by the instruction, the employee asked what he had done wrong.

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Nandkishor claimed that HR told him he had to resign or face a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) followed by termination with negative remarks. However, if he resigned voluntarily, the company would provide him with a clean relieving letter.

“Imagine hearing that as a fresher,” Nandkishor wrote, describing the employee's situation.

With HR allegedly watching through screen sharing, the young employee eventually submitted his resignation.

Nandkishor said his junior called him after the meeting and expressed disbelief over how harsh the IT industry could be towards freshers. “Bhayya, I never thought the IT industry could be this cruel,” he reportedly told him.

Recalling the conversation, Nandkishor said the incident left the young employee emotional and broken.

The user advised professionals to maintain an emergency fund, keep their skills updated, regularly update their resumes and always have a backup plan. “Because job security isn't guaranteed anymore in 2026,” he added.

The post also drew reactions from other social media users, with several highlighting how employees are facing job losses in 2026 amid company restructuring and changing business priorities.

"I am going through something similar. I worked in a startup for 2 years, built so many features from scratch, only took like few holidays in a year. Always worked with full dedication. And suddenly CEO set up a call with me and said, we want to part ways with you, we are doing company restructuring and we now want to focus fully on sales. He said your performance is really good no doubt but we are doing restructuring and i couldnt do anything," commented one user.

"Its a crazy time. AI has broken havoc. Most infamous technology after nuclear bomb," wrote another user.

"This is totally unacceptable..how can they force that too on call..very bad.. praying for your friend to get recover soon and get job ASAP," commented a third user.

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