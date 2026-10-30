Trick Or Treat? These Stocks Delivered A Frightening Halloween-To-Halloween Return

Halloween may be about ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night, but for stock market investors, some of the biggest scares have come from their portfolios. Several stocks across the Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices have delivered steep losses between last Halloween and this year, leaving investors with some unsettling returns.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, ITC has emerged as the biggest laggard, with its share price declining 37% over the period. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles followed with a 35% fall, while Jio Financial Services lost 33%.

HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki also feature among the major Nifty 50 losers, with both stocks declining 30% between the two Halloween dates.

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Midcap Stocks: Swiggy Leads The Losers

The sell-off has been sharper among several midcap stocks. Swiggy topped the list of Nifty Midcap 100 losers, with its stock falling 57% over the period. Rail Vikas Nigam and Godfrey Phillips India followed, each declining 45%. PB Fintech lost 44%, while Suzlon Energy fell 43%.

The performance highlights the volatility that investors can face in midcap stocks, particularly when sentiment weakens or valuations come under pressure.

Smallcap Stocks: Inox Wind Falls 64%

The losses have been even steeper among select smallcap stocks. Inox Wind was the worst performer in the Nifty Smallcap 250 universe, plunging 64% between last Halloween and this year. Reliance Power declined 62%, while KEC International fell 59%. Brainbees Solutions and KPIT Technologies both registered losses of 54%.

These declines underline how individual stock performance can diverge sharply from broader market trends, particularly in the smallcap segment.

How Can Investors Defeat The Portfolio Demons?

While sharp corrections can be unsettling, investors can avoid making impulsive decisions by sticking to a disciplined investment approach. Diversification across asset classes can help reduce dependence on any one segment of the market. Investors can also continue systematic investing, provided it remains aligned with their financial goals and risk appetite.

Focusing on companies with sound fundamentals, sustainable earnings and quality management can help investors navigate volatile market conditions. Maintaining an emergency cash fund is equally important, as it can reduce the need to sell investments during market downturns to meet immediate expenses.

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The key is to review the reasons behind a stock's decline rather than reacting only to its price movement. A falling share price does not automatically make a stock attractive, just as past losses do not guarantee a recovery.

Key Spooky Factors Investors Should Watch

Several global and domestic risks could keep markets on edge in the coming months.

US midterm elections: Donald Trump's performance in the US midterm elections could influence expectations around policy direction, trade relations and global markets.

Sovereign debt and bond yields: Rising government borrowing concerns and a surge in bond yields could tighten financial conditions, affect equity valuations and redirect money towards fixed-income assets.

AI bubble and asset correction risks: Expectations around artificial intelligence have driven significant investment and market enthusiasm. Any reassessment of valuations or earnings expectations could trigger corrections in AI-linked stocks and related assets.

Geopolitical and energy supply shocks: Escalating geopolitical tensions or disruptions to energy supplies could push crude oil prices higher, adding to inflationary pressures and affecting corporate profitability.

AI-driven fraud and cyber vulnerabilities: The growing use of artificial intelligence could also increase risks related to sophisticated fraud, data breaches and cyberattacks, creating new challenges for companies and investors.

As investors head into the Diwali week, the message is to enjoy the festive season without letting market volatility dictate investment decisions. Diversification, discipline and a focus on fundamentals remain important safeguards against the portfolio demons.

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