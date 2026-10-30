NTPC Green Energy Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 57% To Rs 137 Crore, Revenue Up 53%

NTPC Green Energy announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit rose 57% to Rs 137.5 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 87.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 53.2% to Rs 938 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 612.3 crore in the same quarter previous year. The company's operations improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advancing 56.6% to Rs 830 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 530 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin stood expanded to 88.4% year-on-year against 86.5%.

NTPC Green Energy (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

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Net profit up 57% to Rs 137.5 crore from Rs 87.6 crore.

Revenue up 53.2% to Rs 938 crore from Rs 612.3 crore.

EBITDA up 56.6% to Rs 830 crore from Rs 530 crore.

EBITDA margin at 88.4% versus 86.5% YoY.

For the quarter ended on June 30, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings as consolidated net profit rose 38.2% year-on-year, driven by strong revenue growth and higher operating income. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 305 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 221 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's earnings filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 62.7% to Rs 1,109 crore, crossing the Rs 1,100-crore mark for the first time, from Rs 680 crore a year earlier, the filing showed. In terms of operations, the EBITDA increased 63.8% year-on-year to Rs 989 crore, compared with Rs 604 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 89.3% from 88.7%, reflecting sustained operational efficiency, according to the company.

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