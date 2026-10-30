Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Film Continues Steady Run, India Gross Crosses Rs 500 Crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its steady run at the box office on Friday, entering its third week in theatres. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 432.25 crore, while its gross collection has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark to stand at Rs 505.84 crore.

The film had crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide collections within nine days of its theatrical release.

Jailer 2 Day 16 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected Rs 2.70 crore net in India on Day 16 across 5,933 shows so far, according to Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 432.25 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 505.84 crore. The final collection figures for Day 16 are yet to be reported.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

Language-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 played in three languages on Day 16. The Tamil version led the Day 16 collections, earning Rs 1.88 crore net across 2,840 shows so far. The Telugu version followed with Rs 32 lakh from 607 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 50 lakh across 2,486 shows.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth Starrer Enters Third Week, Edges Closer To Next Milestone

Occupancy

Jailer 2 Tamil 2D had an overall occupancy of 16.62% on Day 16 so far. The morning shows had an occupancy of 14.77% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 18.46%, according to Sacnilk. The evening show and night show occupancy numbers are yet to be reported.

Jailer 2 Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 6.96% on Day 16 so far. The morning shows had an occupancy of 6.42% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 7.17%, according to Sacnilk. The evening show and night show occupancy numbers are yet to be reported.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net and on Day 10 it collected Rs 24.15 crore.

On Day 11 the film collected Rs 25.70 crore and on Day 12 it recorded Rs 9.45 crore. Meanwhile, the film collected Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 5.90 crore on Day 15.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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