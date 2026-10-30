ISRO GSLV-F18 Launch Today: When And Where To Watch NVS-03 Satellite Launch Live

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to launch the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The mission will see the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) carry the NVS-03 navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The launch marks the 20th flight of India's GSLV.
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NVS-03 is the third satellite in the second-generation navigation satellite series. It is designed to support the continuity of navigation services under India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.
The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 signal band in addition to the existing L5 and S bands, with coverage extending across India's landmass and up to 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary.
Launch Day! The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled for launch today, 30 October 2026, at 23:51 hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota. Watch live: 30th October 2026, 23:20 hours IST onwards https://t.co/Mbllc4lcM2 Mission details: https://t.co/6YvrbYjFJI #GSLVF18 #NVS03 #ISRO #NavIC— ISRO (@isro) October 30, 2026
GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
When will the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission launch?
The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled to launch on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11:51 pm IST.
Where will the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission take place?
The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Where to watch the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission live streaming online?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission online on ISRO's official YouTube channel.
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