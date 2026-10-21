ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 97 Posts, Check Last Date And How To Apply

Applications for 97 technical and non-technical positions at the Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR (SDSC SHAR) are now being accepted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Candidates that meet the requirements can apply online via the official websites.

Meanwhile, November 9, 2026 is the deadline for submitting the application. On the closing day, candidates must finish the process by 11:59 p.m.

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ISRO Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies

The recruitment drive has opened 97 vacancies across different technical, scientific, administrative and support roles.

Candidates can check the official notification for the post-wise vacancy details.

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2026: Check The Process

Visit the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in. Go to the Careers section. Open the recruitment notification for the post you wish to apply for. Fill in the application form with the required personal and educational details. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Review the details and submit the form.

Candidates should save their registration number and other application details for future reference.

Check Your Eligibility Before Applying for ISRO Recruitment 2026

Candidates should read the comprehensive notification on the official website before submitting an application. It includes details about the educational background, professional experience, and other prerequisites for each position.

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Before submitting the application, candidates should make sure they meet the requirements for the position they want. Additionally, they must make sure the application is finished before the due date.

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