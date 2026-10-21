iPhone 17 At Rs 79,999, iPhone 15 At 62,999; Check Deals And Discounts At Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav

Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 are available at discounted prices during Flipkart's Shopping Utsav Sale, offering buyers an opportunity to purchase the smartphones at lower prices through bank offers and exchange benefits.

The final price of both smartphones may vary depending on the payment method, eligibility for bank offers and the exchange value of an old device. Buyers can combine eligible promotional benefits, where permitted, to reduce the overall purchase cost.

iPhone 17 Gets Major Price Reduction

The Apple iPhone 17 (256GB) carries an MRP of Rs 99,900 but can be purchased for an effective price of around Rs 79,999 during the sale. Eligible customers can avail themselves of instant discounts on select ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 is available on eligible devices, over and above the exchange value of the old smartphone. Customers trading in higher-value devices may be able to reduce the effective purchase price further.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, Apple's A19 processor, a 48-megapixel dual rear-camera system and iOS 26. These features position the device as an option for buyers seeking newer hardware and display technology.

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iPhone 15 Available at Around Rs 63,999

The Apple iPhone 15 is available at an effective price of approximately Rs 63,999 during the sale. Like the iPhone 17, it offers additional savings through eligible bank-card discounts and exchange benefits.

The device features a compact design, measuring 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm and weighing just 171 grams. Up front, it sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2556x1179 resolution, 460 ppi) equipped with Dynamic Island, True Tone, and a peak outdoor brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

For photography, the advanced dual-camera system is led by a 48MP main sensor ($f/1.6$ aperture) with sensor-shift OIS, paired with a 12MP Ultra Wide lens. Software highlights include Smart HDR 5, Photonic Engine, and next-generation portrait controls.

Customers can check the applicable ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offers, along with exchange incentives, before completing their purchase. The final price will depend on the promotional terms and the condition and eligibility of the exchanged device.

Bank and Exchange Offers Can Lower Prices

Both models benefit from similar promotional schemes, including eligible bank discounts and additional savings through smartphone exchanges. However, the advertised effective prices may not apply to every customer, and buyers should verify the final checkout amount before placing an order.

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While the iPhone 17 offers newer hardware and a higher refresh-rate display, the iPhone 15 provides a lower entry price. The choice ultimately depends on the buyer's budget, preferred features and the final price available after applicable offers.

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