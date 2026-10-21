Moto G47 Power 5G: Price, Colour Options, 5G Features, Specifications

Motorola may soon expand its budget G-series in Europe with the Moto G47 Power 5G. Ahead of an official launch, leaks reveal key details, it is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset, and run Android 16 out of the box.

Moto G47 Power 5G Display and Processor

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch LCD with HD+ resolution of 1,604 × 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could offer smoother scrolling and animations, while the HD+ resolution is expected to keep the device positioned in the budget segment.

Under the hood, the Moto G47 Power 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, manufactured using a 6nm process. The processor is likely to support everyday smartphone tasks and 5G connectivity. The device is also tipped to run Android 16 out of the box.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Moto G47 Power 5G Camera Specifications and Design

In the camera department, the handset could feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The high-resolution main sensor is among the key features highlighted in the leak.

The device is also expected to carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Its reported dimensions are 166 × 77 × 9mm, suggesting a relatively substantial handset, in line with its large battery capacity.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Could Get A Wider Camera Module, Suggest Images Ahead Of Rumoured 2027 Launch

7,000mAh Battery and Charging Details

Battery capacity is expected to be a major selling point. The Moto G47 Power 5G could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging. This would give the Power model a larger battery and faster charging than the standard Moto G47, which is tipped to offer a 20W charging rate.

Moto G47 Power 5G Price and Colour Options

According to the leak, the Moto G47 Power 5G could be priced at EUR 270 (approximately Rs. 28,700) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is expected to be available in cyan and dark grey colour options, with the final marketing names yet to be confirmed.

Moto G47 Power 5G Launch and India Availability

While the leaked specifications suggest a focus on battery life, camera resolution and display smoothness, Motorola has not confirmed the phone's launch date, official specifications or European pricing. Its availability and expected price in India also remain unknown.

ALSO READ: Galaxy F70 5G Arrives as Samsung's Third F70 Model, Sale Starts October 20 on Flipkart

Until an official announcement, these details should be treated as unconfirmed information based on leaks.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.