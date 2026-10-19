Galaxy F70 5G Arrives as Samsung’s Third F70 Model, Sale Starts October 20 on Flipkart

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone lineup with a model that puts screen protection front and centre. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a feature not commonly seen in smartphones priced below Rs 20,000. It also has a slim 7.5mm profile, a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Price and Availability

The base model, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 19,999. Buyers who want 6GB of RAM with the same storage will pay Rs 22,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart from October 20 at 12 noon. As part of launch offers, a bank discount brings the starting price down to Rs 17,999. Buyers can choose between Lilac Bliss and Bliss Black colours.

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The phone fits between the Galaxy F70e 5G, which starts at Rs 18,499, and the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, priced from Rs 37,999.

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Display and Design

The Galaxy F70 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone weighs 192 grams and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood is Samsung's 5nm Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users can add up to 2TB more using a microSD card. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 25W wired charging.

Cameras

At the back, the phone carries a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 13MP camera on the front.

Software and Updates

The Galaxy F70 5G runs One UI 7 based on Android 15, with features such as Samsung Knox, Samsung Wallet and Circle to Search. Samsung has promised four Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, a longer support window than many phones in this price range offer.

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How It Compares With the OnePlus N6x

The OnePlus N6x is a close rival, priced at Rs 18,499 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB. The OnePlus phone has a bigger 7,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung, meanwhile, offers a sharper Full HD+ AMOLED panel, Gorilla Glass Victus, three rear cameras against the N6x's single 13MP sensor, and longer software support.

Within Samsung's own range, the Galaxy F70 5G has some overlap with the Galaxy M17 in chipset, battery and cameras, and both start at the same price.

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