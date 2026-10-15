Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ May Retain S26 Selfie Camera; Pro, Ultra Tipped for Upgrade: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to retain the existing selfie camera on its upcoming Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ smartphones. If the latest leak proves accurate, the two models may miss out on a front camera upgrade that is expected to arrive on the higher end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in early 2027. Samsung has not officially announced the lineup or confirmed any specifications so far. The reported camera details should therefore be treated as unconfirmed information.



Samsung Galaxy S27, S27+ Selfie Camera Details



According to a report by Gadgets 360, citing Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could feature a 12 megapixel front camera, similar to the one used on the current generation Galaxy S26 series.



Samsung has reportedly retained a 12 megapixel selfie camera across several generations of its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S23 lineup in 2023. If the latest report is accurate, the upcoming standard and Plus models could continue with the same resolution for another generation. However, the camera resolution alone does not determine image quality. Image processing, software improvements and other camera features can also affect the final results.



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Galaxy S27 Pro And Ultra May Get An Upgrade



The same report suggests that Samsung could reserve a new 16 megapixel front camera for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. This would represent a resolution increase over the 12 megapixel front camera reported for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The higher end models could also benefit from a different sensor design, although the details remain unclear. Samsung has not confirmed whether the reported 16 megapixel camera will feature a square sensor or offer additional framing options.



Other Expected Camera Specifications

The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are also expected to retain their triple rear camera setups, according to the report. Both phones could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

While the overall camera setup may remain unchanged, Samsung could make some improvements to the primary camera. The company has yet to confirm any details about the Galaxy S27 series.

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If these reports turn out to be accurate, Samsung may continue to reserve more advanced camera hardware for its higher-end flagship models, keeping the standard Galaxy S27 phones distinct from the more expensive variants. However, the extent of any camera improvements will depend on the hardware and software changes Samsung eventually introduces.

More details about the Galaxy S27 lineup are likely to emerge closer to launch. For now, the reported specifications should be treated as unconfirmed.



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