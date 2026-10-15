Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched: Price, Features, Mileage, Design and More

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO CNG in India on October 15, 2026. The new model expands the company's compact SUV lineup with a factory fitted compressed natural gas option. Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex showroom, and the SUV is available in four variants.

The XUV 3XO CNG will compete with CNG powered compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon CNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.



Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Price And Variants



The new version expands the SUV's powertrain lineup, which already includes petrol, diesel and electric options. Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex showroom.



The XUV 3XO CNG is available in four variants. The MX Edge is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, followed by the RevX Edge (O) at Rs 10.79 lakh. The AX5 costs Rs 11.19 lakh, while the range topping RevX A is priced at Rs 12.27 lakh. Bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 20, 2026.



Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Engine And Mileage



The SUV uses a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine with multi point fuel injection, paired with a factory fitted CNG system. The engine produces 111hp and 200Nm of torque in both petrol and CNG modes, according to the reported specifications. A six speed manual gearbox is offered. Mahindra claims a fuel efficiency of 24.7 km per kg. The system can automatically switch to petrol when the CNG supply runs low, allowing drivers to continue their journey without stopping immediately to refill.



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Features And Boot Space



The XUV 3XO CNG retains the standard model's overall design and cabin layout. Depending on the variant, features include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof and leatherette seats.



To make better use of luggage space, Mahindra has adopted a twin cylinder CNG setup. The SUV offers a reported boot capacity of 270 litres, with the spare wheel positioned underneath the body. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.



With the addition of CNG, the XUV 3XO gives buyers another option for managing everyday fuel expenses without moving to an electric vehicle. It will compete with CNG powered compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Its final appeal will depend on running costs, available features and how the claimed fuel efficiency compares with real world use.



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