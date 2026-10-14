Upcoming Auto Launches: BMW F 450 RR, Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG, Audi Q3 And More; All You Need To Know

India's automobile market is preparing for a series of new vehicle launches this week, as manufacturers look to capitalise on festive-season demand. From premium motorcycles and compact SUVs to luxury vehicles and hybrid models, upcoming launches are expected to bring new designs, advanced technology and additional powertrain choices to Indian consumers.

BMW F 450 RR to Make Global Debut

BMW Motorrad is scheduled to unveil the F 450 RR on October 15, 2026. The upcoming supersport motorcycle is expected to use the brand's new 450cc-class platform, sharing its underlying architecture with the F 450 R roadster and F 450 GS adventure motorcycle.

The design is expected to draw inspiration from BMW's flagship S 1000 RR, with sporty bodywork and winglet-like elements beneath the front headlight assembly. The motorcycle is expected to expand BMW Motorrad's offerings in the middleweight performance segment, as per Car&bike.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG to Expand Fuel Options

Mahindra is expected to introduce a factory-fitted CNG version of the XUV 3XO on October 15, with an anticipated starting price of around Rs 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

The compact SUV is expected to feature a twin-cylinder CNG arrangement designed to preserve usable boot space. If launched as reported, it would mark the introduction of factory-fitted CNG technology in Mahindra's current passenger vehicle range.

ALSO READ: Jeep Midsize SUV India Launch: What We Know About Expected Features And Other Key Details

According to Autocar India, The model is expected to retain features such as LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and a panoramic sunroof. Existing turbo-petrol and diesel options are also expected to remain available alongside the CNG variant.

New-Generation Audi Q3 Expected on October 16

Audi is scheduled to introduce its updated or next-generation Q3 on October 16, 2026. The luxury compact SUV is expected to arrive with an anticipated price of around Rs 54 lakh, ex-showroom.

The upcoming model is expected to receive exterior design revisions, upgraded technology and improvements to cabin materials and comfort.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard centers around a panoramic digital stage featuring a 30.22 cm (11.9-inch) Virtual Cockpit Plus and a 32.51 cm (12.8-inch) MMI touch navigation display. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine paired with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Up front, the updated lighting system highlights 4 selectable digital light signatures for the Matrix LED daytime running lights, allowing drivers to customize the vehicle's appearance.

Renault Duster Hybrid to Bring Electrified Performance

Renault is expected to launch the Duster Hybrid on October 17, with an anticipated price of approximately Rs 18.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

The reported powertrain combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery, two electric motors and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Expected output stands at 172Nm of torque, reported CarLelo.

The hybrid SUV is claimed to deliver fuel efficiency of up to 29km/l and a combined cruising range of approximately 1,000km. Bookings are reportedly available online and through authorised Renault dealerships.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Bayon Launch: Expected Price, Features, Variants, Colours And More

The all-new Renault Duster is powered by a punchy Turbo TCe 160 engine paired with a smooth dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Beyond its performance, safety takes center stage with a suite of 17 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.