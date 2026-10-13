Jeep Midsize SUV India Launch: What We Know About Expected Features And Other Key Details

Tata Motors and Stellantis have formalised an expanded partnership to develop a mid-size Jeep SUV based on Tata Motors' All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture (ARGOS) architecture, with the first product expected to launch in the first half of 2028.

According to Autocar, the upcoming SUV, internally codenamed J1J, will share its underlying platform with the Tata Sierra. The agreement between Tata and Stellantis builds on the companies' existing cooperation in manufacturing, powertrains and supply chains, extending their collaboration into vehicle development and platform sharing.

The partnership allows Stellantis to cut development costs and expand the Jeep lineup using Tata's platform and supplier network. In return, Tata Passenger Vehicles gains licensing revenue and achieves greater economies of scale for its architecture and components.

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Under the arrangement, Tata Motors will retain ownership of the ARGOS architecture and license it to Stellantis for the new Jeep model. The platform is designed to accommodate multiple vehicle sizes and powertrains, enabling the development of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) variants.

The new SUV is expected to share powertrain technology and components with the Sierra, although final engine specifications, battery capacity and driving range have not been disclosed. Petrol and diesel options are anticipated for ICE versions, while an electric variant is also planned.

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Despite the shared architecture, the Jeep will receive distinct exterior styling, interior design, seating and equipment to preserve the brand's identity. Engineers are also exploring four-wheel-drive (4x4) or all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, consistent with Jeep's positioning, although the final drivetrain configuration remains unconfirmed. A range-extender EV is reportedly under consideration.

Production is expected to take place at Fiat India Automobiles Ltd's joint-venture facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, rather than at Tata Motors' Sierra manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. A dedicated development team based in Pune is expected to oversee the programme, including adaptations for Jeep-specific engineering requirements, crash standards and international regulations.

The project also has a global export focus, with left-hand-drive versions planned to expand the SUV's potential reach beyond right-hand-drive markets. However, specific export destinations, pricing and the final commercial name have yet to be announced.

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For Stellantis, the partnership could reduce development costs and accelerate Jeep's entry into the mid-size SUV segment. For Tata Motors, platform-licensing revenue, improved utilisation of ARGOS and higher component volumes could strengthen returns on its platform investment.

The programme also reinforces India's potential role as a vehicle engineering, manufacturing and export hub for global automotive brands, with Ranjangaon expected to play a central role in the collaboration.

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