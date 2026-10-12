Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Launched In India; ES90 Sedan Teased

Volvo has launched its flagship all-electric SUV, the EX90, in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Alongside the launch, the Swedish automaker has teased the upcoming ES90 electric sedan for the Indian market. Bookings for the EX90 are open, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The six-seat electric SUV combines a long claimed driving range, dual-motor performance and advanced safety technology, positioning it in India's premium electric vehicle segment.

Design, Colours And Interiors

The Volvo EX90 serves as an all-electric alternative to the combustion-powered XC90. Built on Volvo's SPA2 platform, the SUV features a minimalist cabin with a six-seat configuration and second-row captain's chairs, prioritising passenger comfort and space.

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Its interior focuses on premium materials, modern technology and a spacious layout, while active air suspension is designed to enhance ride comfort.

Engine And Performance

The EX90 is equipped with a 106 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 456 hp (449 bhp) and 670 Nm of peak torque. Volvo claims the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited to 180 km/h.

The SUV offers a claimed range of up to 625 km under the WLTP testing cycle, while Indian test-cycle ratings reportedly indicate a range of up to 724 km.

For charging, the EX90 supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes under suitable conditions.

Features And Technology

The electric SUV features a 14.5-inch central touchscreen with Google built-in, a 9-inch driver display and a head-up display. Other highlights include a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and active air suspension.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) supported by NVIDIA and Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware. These technologies are designed to enhance driver assistance, occupant protection and overall driving convenience.

The Volvo EX90 competes in the luxury electric SUV segment against the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Kia EV9. Its six-seat layout distinguishes it as a premium family-oriented electric vehicle.

Meanwhile, Volvo has teased the ES90 electric sedan for India. Its pricing, specifications and launch timeline remain unannounced, with further details expected closer to its market introduction.

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