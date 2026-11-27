Gym trainers, fitness centres, pharmacies, and online sellers promoting or retailing health supplements have come under strict regulatory scrutiny in Maharashtra, after senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe issued a stern warning against misleading health claims and unlicensed sales.

Taking to social media platform X, Mundhe, who is currently serving as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, highlighted major violations uncovered during recent statewide inspections and reminded stakeholders across the supply chain of their legal obligations.

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According to Mundhe, inspections carried out by FDA Maharashtra across outlets and digital platforms revealed widespread compliance lapses in the dietary and health supplement market. Officials detected instances of unlicensed supplement sales, products containing unapproved ingredients, missing mandatory label warnings, and unverified sellers operating online.

Issuing a blunt warning against false medical promises, Mundhe stated that no supplement is legally permitted to claim that it can cure a disease. He added that any product label, website, or social media influencer making such promises is not merely misleading consumers, but actively violating the law.

The advisory directly places gyms and fitness centres under the regulatory scanner, as many facilities routinely stock, recommend, or sell protein powders and dietary supplements directly to members.

Mundhe clarified that gyms, fitness centres, and pharmacies selling supplements must hold a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration. Operating without proper registration or selling unapproved products can invite strict regulatory action.

According to Narendra Kadam, general secretary of the Western Thane Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, whey protein manufacturing units have proliferated across Vasai, Virar, Palghar, and Bhayandar in recent years.

“The pandemic triggered a fitness boom, with more people hitting gyms and embracing healthier lifestyles. Gym operators rapidly expanded, opening multiple outlets. However, several of these plants are churning out substandard whey protein,” he was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“Investors and even politicians have jumped onto the gym bandwagon, with the business growing by over 80 per cent in the last five years. Seeing the success of imported whey protein brands, unscrupulous players entered manufacturing, often compromising on quality. Marketing executives began roping in gym trainers, offering them lucrative incentives to promote these products. We welcome the move by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe,” he added.

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Beyond manufacturers and retail outlets, the warning extends to e-commerce marketplaces, gym trainers, and digital creators who endorse fitness products. Mundhe emphasised that misleading claims are strictly prohibited across product packaging, websites, online marketplaces, and social media platforms.

He warned that anyone who publishes or is party to a misleading advertisement will be held accountable under the law, noting that regulatory responsibility runs across the entire chain, from the manufacturer and brand owner to the retailer, e-commerce platform, and the individual promoting the product.

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