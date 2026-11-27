Tata Trusts has approached the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction or deferment of the upcoming Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for Nov. 30, alleging that the Chairman's casting vote was "completely misused" during an earlier board meeting on Sept. 17 to bypass the mandatory affirmative voting rights.

During arguments before the Bombay HC on Friday, Nov. 27, counsel representing Tata Trusts contended that the board had overridden the lack of an affirmative vote by Trusts nominee director Noel Tata on Sept. 17 by invoking the Chairman's casting vote to pass several key resolutions, most notably the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

The Core Dispute: Veto Power vs. Casting Vote

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Arguing on the mandatory nature of the Trusts' affirmative voting rights under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), counsel described the provision as an absolute veto power that had been explicitly upheld by the Supreme Court in the landmark Cyrus Mistry judgment.

"No decision by Tata Sons that requires voting can be taken without the majority of the vote of the Trusts' nominee directors," counsel argued, explaining the arithmetic of the requirement: with two Trusts nominee directors on the board, a majority has to be more than one.

Only after this affirmative vote is secured does the wider board come into play, the counsel stressed, adding that the Chairman's casting vote cannot override the threshold requirement of an affirmative vote.

Calling the Sept. 17 use of the casting vote to break a deadlock between trustee nominees a move that "borders on the absurd," Tata Trusts' counsel argued that there is no question of using a casting vote to resolve a deadlock among Trusts nominee directors.

"If this mechanism is followed, it effectively gives the Chairman a casting affirmative vote, not simply a casting vote," the counsel submitted, alleging that the board had misused the Chairman's casting vote powers to do away with the Trusts' affirmative voting rights altogether.

Appearing separately for Noel Tata, his counsel reinforced this position, submitting that under Article 121, the Board Chairman is a "complete stranger" to the Trusts' nominees and has no authority to decide how to settle a deadlock between nominee directors.

Urgency Over November 30 Agenda

Explaining the urgency behind the plea, Tata Trusts noted that resolutions passed at the September 17 meeting are slated to come up for formal confirmation at the November 30 board meeting. If the same precedent is followed, the Trusts warned, affirmative voting rights would be rendered "useless" and completely defeated.

Beyond the confirmation of the September 17 minutes, the November 30 board agenda includes several major governance and strategic items:

A vote on disclosure of interest

Discussions on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing mandate for Tata Sons

Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

"A number of serious issues are to be decided on November 30, including listing. This cannot be done by destroying affirmative voting rights," the Trusts' counsel argued, warning that if the meeting is not deferred, every decision risks being taken contrary to the Trusts' veto powers.



High Court Queries And Next Steps

During the hearing, the High Court judge questioned the premise of pre-empting the upcoming meeting, asking counsel, "How do you know what is going to happen on November 30?"

The court also suggested whether the issue of N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment could be taken up at a later stage, pointing out that his new term only kicks in from February 2027. However, Tata Trusts maintained that the dispute over affirmative voting rights applies across all agenda items, not just selectively to a few, and insisted there should be no disregard of these rights.

While the High Court has not yet passed a final decision on deferring the November 30 meeting, the judge asked to examine the notice, agenda, and minutes of the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, as well as the complete agenda for the upcoming November 30 meeting.

The counsel sought specific directions restraining the Tata Sons board from confirming or approving N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment from the September 17 meeting.

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