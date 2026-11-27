Top Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have scheduled fewer flights in December 2026. According to data shared exclusively with NDTV Profit by Official Airline Guide (OAG), a global travel data and aviation analytics company, overall capacity is down 1.68% year-on-year (YoY).

Combining domestic and international flights of the five airlines, Indian carriers will operate 1,05,553 flights in December 2026, compared with 1,07,356 flights in December 2025.

According to OAG, airlines have cut domestic capacity and marginally increased international flights this December. Domestic flights have declined by 1.93% YoY to 95,785, compared with 97,675 in December 2025.

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OAG data highlights that IndiGo and Akasa Air are the only carriers to have added domestic flights, while Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet have cut their domestic schedules.

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According to industry sources, there are various reasons for the reduction in domestic flights. One of them is the fall in domestic air travel demand witnessed between June and September. This is linked to fuel surcharges levied by airlines due to high and volatile ATF prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

In an airline-wise breakdown, Akasa Air will see the biggest increase of 36.42%, with 5,630 flights scheduled compared with 4,127 in December last year. IndiGo's December 2026 flights are marginally up by 0.56%, at 61,466 compared with 61,124 flights in December last year.

On the other hand, Air India will see a 15.18% cut in domestic flights this December, with 13,915 flights scheduled compared with 16,406 last year. Similarly, Air India Express will see a small drop of around 2.57%, with 11,534 flights scheduled this December against 11,837 last year.

SpiceJet has seen the sharpest fall of 22.51%, with the airline scheduling 3,240 flights this December compared with 4,181 last year.

International flights are marginally up by 0.90% YoY to 9,768 in December 2026, compared with 9,681 last December.

Mayur Patel, Commercial and Industry Affairs Leader - APAC at OAG, said India's international schedules for December show an outbound market that is growing steadily rather than surging.

"Almost all of the net growth comes through Delhi. The signal for airlines and destinations is that capacity is being redeployed, not simply added," he said.

Patel also added, "The Gulf remains the backbone of India's outbound network with close to half of all seats, but the mix is changing. Long-haul to North America and parts of Europe is the weak spot."

In an airline-wise breakdown of international flights scheduled for December, Air India Express has registered a big jump of 18.09%, with 2,135 flights scheduled this December compared with 1,808 last year. Akasa Air will see an increase of 6.16%, with 310 scheduled flights against 292 last year.

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On the other hand, Air India will see a dip of 4.52%, with 2,364 flights scheduled compared with 2,476 last year. IndiGo will see a small drop of 1.47% in December this year, with 4,631 flights scheduled against 4,700 last year.

SpiceJet is set to see the biggest drop of 19.01%, with the airline scheduling 328 flights this year compared with 405 last year.

According to Mark D Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, the focus now lies on international routing, dominance and supremacy.

"Airlines that have long established codeshare with bilateral partners or alliances, effective flight right will govern and drive revenue earnings. Giving the market sentiment, continuing crisis in Middle East, airlines may need to augment dollar earnings than focusing on Rupees," Martin told NDTV Profit.

Martin is also of the view that sustained revenue earnings as part of Winter Schedule 2026 will spill over to spring and summer.

"It will come off on the back of strageitc alliance partners, codeshare and routes transitioning to the East and login distance to Europe and US. Expect Air India and foreign airlines as Lufthansa, Air China, KLM, Japan Airlines and ANA to be biggest gainers," he said.

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