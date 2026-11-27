Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office as the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer enters its third weekend. With its India net collection reaching Rs 992.10 crore on Day 22, the film is now just Rs 8 crore away from crossing the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

The film is expected to receive a further boost over the third weekend, putting it within striking distance of the landmark figure. All eyes are now on whether Ramayana can achieve the milestone over the next two days.

The film has also crossed the Rs 750 crore mark in Hindi net collections, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and becoming the third Bollywood movie to achieve the milestone after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

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Ramayana Day 22 Box Office Collection

On Day 22, Ramayana collected Rs 9.65 crore net across 15,418 shows in India, according to Sacnilk. This took its cumulative India net collection to Rs 992.10 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 1,185 crore. Its Hindi version contributed the largest share, collecting Rs 6.75 crore, followed by Malayalam at Rs 1 crore, Kannada at Rs 85 lakh, Tamil at Rs 75 lakh and Telugu at Rs 30 lakh.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Thursday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 592 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,777 crore.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranbir's Film Beats Pushpa 2, Crosses Rs 752 Crore Mark In Hindi Net

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. Its collection jumped to Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 before dropping to Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

The film witnessed a significant surge on Day 5, earning Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this up with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. It then earned Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 299.15 crore.

In the third week, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. Its collections subsequently stood at Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21 and Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, was released on November 5.

The ensemble cast also features Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, among others.

The film traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya. The story leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita, with the first instalment concluding with Rama vowing to rescue her and setting the stage for the conflict in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

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