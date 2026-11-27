Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has achieved a major box office milestone on its 22nd day in theatres. The film has crossed the Rs 750 crore mark in Hindi net collections, effectively beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and becoming the third Bollywood movie to achieve the milestone after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected Rs 746 crore net from its Hindi version in the first 21 days of its theatrical run and needed approximately Rs 4 crore to cross the Rs.750 crore mark. On November 26, the film's Hindi net collections reached Rs 750.16 crore by 7 pm, after adding Rs 4.26 crore from Hindi shows on Day 22 at the box office.

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Ramayana Box Office collection Day 22

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 9.65 crore net across all languages on Day 22 taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 982.55 crore. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 6.75 crore in net collections on Thursday.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 22, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 592.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs.1,777.00 crore.

Ramayana Language-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk figures, the film's language-wise collections on Day 22 included Rs 6.75 crore from Hindi, Rs 85 lakh from Kannada, Rs 30 lakh from Telugu, Rs 1.00 crore from Malayalam and Rs.75 lakh from Tamil.

The Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings.

About Ramayana

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

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