JPMorgan has outlined its preferred and least-preferred Indian stocks for 2027, favouring domestic-facing businesses across banking, healthcare, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors as it expects corporate earnings growth to strengthen. The global brokerage, however, has flagged risks from elevated valuations, tighter monetary policy and global uncertainties, recommending a selective approach to Indian equities.

In its India Equity Strategy report dated November 26, JPMorgan identified a list of top picks led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, Divi's Laboratories, Max Healthcare, TVS Motor, Titan and Eternal.

The brokerage also identified 10 least-preferred stocks, including NMDC, Coal India, Steel Authority of India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, SBI Cards, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Yes Bank, Dabur India and Colgate-Palmolive India.

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JPMorgan's Top Stock Picks For 2027

Financials account for the largest share of JPMorgan's preferred stocks. The brokerage has an Overweight rating on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Angel One, Nippon Life India Asset Management, IIFL Finance, Muthoot Finance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

In the industrials space, its preferred names include Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, GE Vernova T&D India and Hitachi Energy India, alongside KEI Industries. NTPC also features among its preferred stocks, although the report classifies it under utilities.

Healthcare picks include Divi's Laboratories, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Anthem Biosciences.

In consumer discretionary, JPMorgan favours TVS Motor, Samvardhana Motherson International, Tata Motors, Exide Industries, Eternal, Lenskart Solutions, Titan and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.

10 Stocks On JPMorgan's Least-Preferred List

On the other side, JPMorgan has adopted a cautious stance on select companies across materials, energy, information technology, financials and consumer staples.

The brokerage has an Underweight rating on NMDC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, SBI Cards and Yes Bank. Coal India, SAIL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Dabur India and Colgate-Palmolive India carry Neutral ratings.

The distinction is important: the 10 companies are classified as least preferred in the report, but not all carry an outright Underweight recommendation.

JPMorgan's broader assessment of Indian equities remains constructive, although it sees a narrower margin for error in 2027. The brokerage expects MSCI India earnings to grow 12% in calendar year 2026 and 14% in 2027. Its end-2027 base-case target for the Nifty 50 stands at 29,000, assuming a modest de-rating in valuations.

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Among the factors supporting the market, JPMorgan highlighted easing crude oil prices, resilient domestic consumption, stronger credit growth and a broadening private-sector capital expenditure cycle.

It also sees India as a potential destination for foreign investors looking to diversify away from crowded artificial intelligence-related trades. The brokerage estimates that a return of foreign long-only investors to their benchmark allocation in Indian equities could potentially unlock around $100 billion in inflows.

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