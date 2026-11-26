Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues its box office journey with audiences still heading to theatres. Here's the latest update on the film's collection.

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has recorded Rs 7.87 crore in India net collection on day 22 so far, taking its total net earnings to Rs 990.32 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film is currently being screened across 14,332 shows. Hindi has contributed Rs 6.13 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 82 lakh, Tamil at Rs 65 lakh and Telugu at Rs 27 lakh.

With the latest update, Ramayana's India gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,182.79 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,755.50 crore as of Day 21.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. The film recorded Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its Week 1 collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Ramayana earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The film collected Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 ended with a total of Rs 299.15 crore.

During Week 3, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. It earned Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, followed by Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20 and Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21.

On Day 22, Ramayana has so far added Rs 7.87 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

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The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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