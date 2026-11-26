Investors in India's corporate bond market could soon get another way to protect their portfolios against price swings. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce futures contracts based on corporate bond indices.

As per the NSE press release, the proposed product will bring corporate bond exposure into the exchange-traded derivatives segment. It will allow eligible market participants to manage risks linked to changes in bond valuations without having to adjust individual securities in their portfolios.

Movements in interest rates and credit spreads can affect corporate bond prices. The new contracts are intended to help participants hedge against such changes through a standardised instrument traded on the exchange.

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The approval marks another step towards the product's launch. NSE had earlier secured a No Objection Certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The exchange will now prepare the necessary operational arrangements before trading begins.

How The New Contracts Could Help Investors

Corporate bond index futures will serve two broad purposes. Participants can use them to protect their existing portfolios against unfavourable market movements. They can also take directional positions based on their expectations of how the corporate bond market may perform.

It could make portfolio management more flexible, particularly for participants seeking exposure to broader bond-market movements. NSE expects the product to support greater transparency and improve efficiency in the corporate bond market.

The contracts may also add to the country's expanding fixed-income investment options. They are expected to complement debt-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other passive investment products.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, said the corporate bond market has grown significantly over the years. This expansion has created opportunities for financial products that address changing investor requirements.

He said NSE wants to build a comprehensive fixed-income ecosystem that serves both institutional and retail participants. Krishnan added that corporate bond index futures could help connect the growing bond market with accessible exchange-traded investment and risk-management tools.

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NSE Yet To Announce Trading Date

The exchange has not disclosed when the contracts will become available for trading. Details such as contract specifications and the commencement date will be announced separately.

NSE said it would complete the required preparations in line with the applicable regulatory framework before introducing the product.

The launch is expected to widen the range of instruments available to participants in India's fixed-income market. Its eventual impact will depend on the final contract design and market participation.

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