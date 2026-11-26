US-based economist Alsdair Macleod stated that spot gold might reach $8,000 an ounce in the next six months, as per reports on Thursday.

Macleod told Mining.com that this meant that the dollar is expected go down more so than the value of spot gold increasing.

He said uncertainty over when gold prices might recover, along with expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike, could divert investors' attention from the larger risks confronting the US dollar.

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Macleod's view runs counter to traditional investment wisdom, arguing that gold should not be judged primarily by interest rate movements but by its role as a safeguard against the erosion of currency value. He believes investors need a deeper understanding of gold's function and the implications of owning it as a long-term store of wealth.

Macleod's $8,000-an-ounce forecast works out to about Rs 2.38 lakh per 10 grams. One troy ounce is 31.1 grams, so $8,000 an ounce equals roughly $2,572 for 10 grams. At Thursday's exchange rate of 92.44 to the dollar, that's about Rs 2.38 lakh.

This currency conversion however does not include import duty and GST. It also presupposes that the rupee value is unchanged. If the dollar weakens as sharply as Macleod expects, the rupee may strengthen, and the rupee price of gold would then rise by less than the dollar price.

According to Macleod, many investors continue to assess gold primarily through the impact of interest rates, overlooking its role as a hedge against currency debasement and a store of value. He argued that this misunderstanding is particularly evident in the US market, where gold ownership remains relatively low despite the risk of a prolonged downturn in equities.

Macleod warned that tighter liquidity conditions could trigger broad-based asset sales and maintained that credit markets pose a greater risk to investors than gold. He said investors should consider reducing exposure to credit assets and increasing allocations to physical gold.

Macleod said he believes risks are building in the US financial system, noting that American investors have relatively low exposure to gold even as equity markets face the prospect of a prolonged downturn. He argued that this leaves investors vulnerable if market conditions deteriorate further.

(This is a developing story.)

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