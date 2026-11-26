Some details can go unnoticed even in a film watched by thousands of people. But once someone spots them, they can quickly become the centre of online discussion.

Reddit User Spots Water Can In 'Kantara Chapter 1'

A Reddit post on the r/tollywood subreddit has brought attention to a plastic water can seen in Kantara Chapter 1. Titled “Iconic time travel movie”, the post featured a still from the film and quickly drew reactions from other users.

The can can be spotted during the “Brahmakalasha” song, near the mandapa in a community dining scene. The detail stands out because Kantara Chapter 1 is set in the 4th century AD, during the Kadamba dynasty.

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Its appearance in the period setting led users to point out the mismatch, with some referring to it as a “time travel” moment.

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'Bisleri Trust Since 0301' Comment Gets Attention

One comment on the post read, “Bisleri trust since 0301.” Another Reddit user connected the remark to Rishab Shetty's past, pointing out that the actor had previously worked as a water can distributor.

The user wrote, “It's a reference to Rishab Shetty's previous business as Water Can Distributor.”

The same user later clarified that the water-can business was indeed part of Shetty's past, but that did not necessarily mean the object in the film was deliberately placed as a reference.

Another comment read, “movie is ahead of its time ante ide emo,” continuing the time-travel reference.

Reddit Brings Up 'Game Of Thrones'

The scene also brought back memories of a well-known goof-up from Game of Thrones. During the final season of the series, viewers spotted a Starbucks cup left in a scene from its medieval fantasy setting.

A Reddit user mentioned the Starbucks cup while reacting to the Kantara Chapter 1 image. Another response played along with the comparison, suggesting that the water can was not so unusual after the Game of Thrones incident.

The comparison added to the reactions, with users pointing out the oddity of modern objects appearing in period settings.

The Post Draws Attention

The Reddit post had received 298 upvotes at the time of the discussion, with users reacting to the unexpected water can and its resemblance to the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup incident.

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